What the Hell Happened at the Women's March!?Kevin has been with his girlfriend for 9 months now, and their relationship is beginning to get serious. And Kevin just had one question to ask... "What the Hell happened at the Women's March?"

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/25/17What's the secret to living to living a long life? We'll Ruth Benjamin is a women in Illinois who just celebrated her 109th birthday! And she told reporters what's been keeping her going for so long... Find out what her secret is below! It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Day."

The After the Show Show: Episode 3The name says it all. On Episode 3, it's all about Absinthe star, Melody Sweets.

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/24/17A food bank in Seattle was worried they wouldn't revive enough donations to cover all of their expenses for the incoming year..... But the protesters at the Women's March had a little surprise for them, after the food bank handed out free waters at the protest. It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Da

The Least Healthy Fast Food ItemsSince your eating healthy New Years resolution died around January 5th. Here's where you should go to eat really unhealthy.

Spence's Challenge: Monday, January 23rdAfter Winning 33 in a row Spence is finally Taken Down!!! With enough listening and practice, you can win too!! Find out how much Soren won from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot!