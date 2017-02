P1AF Jesse "The ShowFiller" vs. Vegas Dave... for FIVE. MILLION. DOLLARS!!!

Chet’s Randoms for 2/3/17The plural of the word "beef" is . . . beeves.

Spence's Song of the WeekEvery Friday at 8:05, Spence debuts a new Song of the Week. This time...a tribute to the sexy, the accomplished, the successful, the beautiful, the Patriots' Tom Brady.

Can You Guess Which Rebel Girl is Intern Sammich's Sister?Can you guess who Intern Sammich's twin sister is?

Spence's Challenge: Friday, February 3rdThe Terrible Herbst Jackpot is now up to $298.00 if you can tie Spence, and an additional $1000 if you beat him! Do you have what it takes? 5 trivia questions in 30 seconds... Study, listen, and call everyday for your chance to win!

NFL Linebacker Brandon Marshall Stops By The Station!Former Cimarron student and Superbowl 50 star linebacker Brandon Marshall stops by 98.5 KLUC to check in on Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo. Hear the emotional story of how professional football took Brandon's confidence and how he overcame the hurdles that were holding him back... Also, find out what Brandon bought his mom when he finally made it to the NFL! And what did Brandon get stolen from him in when he played in Jacksonville Florida?