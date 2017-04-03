Chet’s Randoms for 2/1/17Redheads have less hair on their heads than people with other hair colors. The average redhead has 90,000 strands of hair . . . versus 110,000 strands for blonds and 140,000 strands for brunettes. But red hair is THICKER than the other two.

Six Super Bowl Facts We're Betting You Didn't KnowHere are six Super Bowl facts that we're guessing you had no knowledge of.

Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, February 1stAfter a close game, Spence wins 6 in a row! Bringing the Terrible Herbst Jackpot to $248 if you tie Spence, but we'll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Listen, Practice, Play and Win!

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 2/1/17Quickly after hopping on bored a bus in Kansas, a strange man began to verbally and physically harass the female bus driver. And the most unlikely hero saved the day! It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Day"

Chet’s Randoms for 1/31/17The first time a human was killed by a robot happened in 1979, when an employee at a Ford plant in Michigan got hit in the head by a robot's arm on the production line.

Dumber Than DaveyDavey the Showkiller takes a bit of heat on the show. Yeah, he gets picked on. Spence is rather unkind at times. Here is where Showkiller gets his revenge with stories about people that are far dumber than he is.