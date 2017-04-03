Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Featured Updates

Chet’s Randoms for 2/1/17Redheads have less hair on their heads than people with other hair colors. The average redhead has 90,000 strands of hair . . . versus 110,000 strands for blonds and 140,000 strands for brunettes. But red hair is THICKER than the other two.
Six Super Bowl Facts We're Betting You Didn't KnowHere are six Super Bowl facts that we're guessing you had no knowledge of.
The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 2/1/17Quickly after hopping on bored a bus in Kansas, a strange man began to verbally and physically harass the female bus driver. And the most unlikely hero saved the day! It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Day"
Ty Dolla $ign & Wiz Khalifa - Brand New [Official Video]Man this joint is super JiGGY!!!
Now Thats What I Call Music-61
Chet’s Randoms for 1/31/17The first time a human was killed by a robot happened in 1979, when an employee at a Ford plant in Michigan got hit in the head by a robot's arm on the production line.

Music News

Bruno Mars Should Definitely Lead the GRAMMYs' Prince TributeHe'd be the right pop star for the job.
Travis Barker Tells Amber Rose 'Sex Can Turn Into Love'"Sex can feel different if you really care [about the other person], rather than a one night," the drummer explained.
Beyoncé Should Win the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY"Don't Hurt Yourself" is a furious, raging, rock performance. Some of the other nominees are barely rock - with all due respect.
The Nas Biopic 'Street Dreams' Should Finally be on the WayThe rapper will executive produce the show, which will be called “Street Dreams,” the name of a 1996 Nas track.
Selena Gomez Registers New Song 'It Ain't Me'Even if "It Ain't Me" never gets released, we should be hearing a lot from the former Disney “wizard” queen in the months ahead.
Adam Levine to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of FameThe dedication celebration for Levine will take place Feb. 10 in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed.

Shows

Chet’s Randoms for 2/1/17Redheads have less hair on their heads than people with other hair colors. The average redhead has 90,000 strands of hair . . . versus 110,000 strands for blonds and 140,000 strands for brunettes. But red hair is THICKER than the other two.
Six Super Bowl Facts We're Betting You Didn't KnowHere are six Super Bowl facts that we're guessing you had no knowledge of.
Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, February 1stAfter a close game, Spence wins 6 in a row! Bringing the Terrible Herbst Jackpot to $248 if you tie Spence, but we'll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Listen, Practice, Play and Win!
The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 2/1/17Quickly after hopping on bored a bus in Kansas, a strange man began to verbally and physically harass the female bus driver. And the most unlikely hero saved the day! It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Day"
Chet’s Randoms for 1/31/17The first time a human was killed by a robot happened in 1979, when an employee at a Ford plant in Michigan got hit in the head by a robot's arm on the production line.
Dumber Than DaveyDavey the Showkiller takes a bit of heat on the show. Yeah, he gets picked on. Spence is rather unkind at times. Here is where Showkiller gets his revenge with stories about people that are far dumber than he is.

Contests

Now Thats What I Call Music-61
The Las Vegas Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival!Cheers to a good cause!
Listen All Week To Win Ariana Grande Tickets!It's your last chance to win tickets to see Ariana Grande!
Alternate Means Of Entry For KLUC Texting Contests
Wanna Rate The Music On 98.5 KLUC?The beauty of a radio station like 98.5 KLUC is that unlike many others in Las Vegas, we are 100% LIVE and LOCAL!
Online Contest RulesUnless otherwise specified by Radio Station 98.5 KLUC, these rules cover routine contests and promotions conducted by the Station. These rules may be amended by separate specific rules for major contests or promotions conducted by the Station or its sponsors.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live