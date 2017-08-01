Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence's Challenge: Monday, January 9th Spence is starting 2017 with a 24 game win streak, think you can beat him? Call Everyday at 7:45AM for a chance to play!
Spence's Song of the WeekWhat could be wrong with a song titled, "Baby, You're Legal"? It's Spence's "Song of the Week."
Listen All Weekend Long To Win Britney Spears Tickets!Bring out your inner pop princess this weekend!
Listen All Weeklong To Win Ariana Grande Tickets!What better way to start off the New Year!
OMG, Belle and the Beast Flirt SO HARD in this new clip!He even made her giggle like a school girl.
Katt Williams on Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo"If you intended to sing the song, you were gonna sing the song....... remember that this is not a concert, this is a 3 song medley."

Ed Sheeran Dishes on 'Divide'and Writing for Justin Bieber: 'There's No Rulebook'There’s no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren’t doing.
Gucci Mane Explains His PTSD, Believed He Would Kill SomeoneIn the interview, Mane discusses his fear of killing someone and the process of detoxing from lean, the codeine beverage also known as purple drank.
Police Arrest 16 Suspects in Kim Kardashian West RobberyMany were arrested in Paris, as well as Normandy and the French Riviera, and two men have been identified from fingerprints left at the apartment in which Kardashian West had been staying.
Solange to Perform Alternative Inauguration EventThe event falls in the middle of inauguration weekend, and has been reported as an "alternative" to official festivities celebrating Donald Trump's ascent to high office.
Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.
The 2017 Golden Globes' Most Musical MomentsThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association feted 'La La Land' with seven trophies. Here are the night's musical highlights.

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, January 5, 2017RoseMary is following up from last years call, and believes her house is haunted, is she instead spiritually gifted?
Parody: Weed's LegalizedCheck out the official anthem of Nevada weed legalization courtesy of your boy, Spence.
BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Confirms split from Meek MillMore importantly, is she hinting that some new music is coming soon?

