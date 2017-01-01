Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence's Best Bits of 20162016 was a crazy, crazy year. There were plenty of opportunities to make fun of politics or Pokemon Go! or the Olympics. Here are some of the best comedy bits from the last 365 days.
Spence's Top 5 Songs of the Week - #2About three months into 2016, Chet thought it might be a good idea to allow me to "express myself" via song. He was wrong, and "Spence's Song of the Week" was born. Here is the 2nd most watched of 2016.
2016 NBA Calendar Year Bloopers in 16 Minutes!LMAO!
Spence's Top 5 Songs of the Week - #3About three months into 2016, Chet thought it might be a good idea to allow me to "express myself" via song. He was wrong, and "Spence's Song of the Week" was born. Here's #3 in our countdown.
Terrible Herbst: 18th Annual Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo Toy DriveLove this!

Cashmere Cat Releases A New Song 'Throw Myself A Party' Featuring 2 Chainz & Tory Lanez!Cashmere Cat just wants you to thrown him a party!
Drake and Jennifer Lopez Crowned King and Queen at Winter PromThey got cozy on the dance floor.
George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.
RUN-DMC Sues Amazon, Walmart for $50 Million to Protect TrademarksThe group isn't going to sit idly by and watch others profit off their logos.
Future Drops 2 New Music Videos, 'Drippin'' and 'That's A Check'Future dropped not one, but two music videos to close out 2016.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.

Spence's Top 5 Songs of the Week - #4About three months into 2016, Chet thought it might be a good idea to allow me to "express myself" via song. He was wrong, and "Spence's Song of the Week" was born. Here is #4 in our countdown.
Spence's Top 5 Songs of the Week - #5About three months into 2016, Chet thought it might be a good idea to allow me to "express myself" via song. He was wrong, and "Spence's Song of the Week" was born.
Behind the scenes on my new Comic Book project!Behind the scenes video of the new comic Book project being worked on by KLUC's Harrison Wood!

Suicide Squad
War Dogs
Now That's What I Call Merry Christmas
Alternate Means Of Entry For KLUC Texting Contests
Wanna Rate The Music On 98.5 KLUC?The beauty of a radio station like 98.5 KLUC is that unlike many others in Las Vegas, we are 100% LIVE and LOCAL!
Online Contest RulesUnless otherwise specified by Radio Station 98.5 KLUC, these rules cover routine contests and promotions conducted by the Station. These rules may be amended by separate specific rules for major contests or promotions conducted by the Station or its sponsors.

