Spence's Song of the WeekThe tale of a trip to a Chinese restaurant gone bad. See the video for "Number Two." Spence's Song of the Week.

Las Vegas High School does Miley Cyrus Cheer-E-oke!Cheer-E-oke: the act of cheerleaders doing karaoke

The After the Show Show: Episode 1It's the show...but done after the show with a little hot sauce on it. It's the Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo After the Show Show.

Dumber Than DaveyDavey the Showkiller takes a bit of heat on the show. Yeah, he gets picked on. Spence is rather unkind at times. Here is where Showkiller gets his revenge with stories about people that are far dumber than he is.

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/11/17How does a family react when a loved one leaves for deployment on a navy ship? And why would a police officer let a little girl use the speaker in his cop-car?

Overactive Political Bladder? Take a WikileakEveryone suffers from occasional embarrassing "leaks," why would president-elect Donald Trump be any different? Fortunately, there's Wikileak.