Chet’s Randoms for 1/25/17Ellen DeGeneres was offered the role of Phoebe on "Friends" and turned it down . . . so Lisa Kudrow ended up getting it.
What the Hell Happened at the Women's March!?Kevin has been with his girlfriend for 9 months now, and their relationship is beginning to get serious. And Kevin just had one question to ask... "What the Hell happened at the Women's March?"
Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, January 25thThe Terrible Herbst Jackpot is slowing growing, now you can win $148.00 if you tie Spence, and an extra $1000 if you beat him! Will you be the next winner? Practice, Play, Win!
The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/25/17What's the secret to living to living a long life? We'll Ruth Benjamin is a women in Illinois who just celebrated her 109th birthday! And she told reporters what's been keeping her going for so long... Find out what her secret is below! It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Day."
REAL RESULTS!A couple weeks ago I got to shadow one of Vegas'
The After the Show Show: Episode 3The name says it all. On Episode 3, it's all about Absinthe star, Melody Sweets.

Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.
Bruno Mars to Perform at GRAMMYsMars joins a star-studded lineup which includes Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/24/17A food bank in Seattle was worried they wouldn't revive enough donations to cover all of their expenses for the incoming year..... But the protesters at the Women's March had a little surprise for them, after the food bank handed out free waters at the protest. It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Da
The Least Healthy Fast Food ItemsSince your eating healthy New Years resolution died around January 5th. Here's where you should go to eat really unhealthy.
Spence's Challenge: Monday, January 23rdAfter Winning 33 in a row Spence is finally Taken Down!!! With enough listening and practice, you can win too!! Find out how much Soren won from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot!

Alternate Means Of Entry For KLUC Texting Contests
Wanna Rate The Music On 98.5 KLUC?The beauty of a radio station like 98.5 KLUC is that unlike many others in Las Vegas, we are 100% LIVE and LOCAL!
Online Contest RulesUnless otherwise specified by Radio Station 98.5 KLUC, these rules cover routine contests and promotions conducted by the Station. These rules may be amended by separate specific rules for major contests or promotions conducted by the Station or its sponsors.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

