Spence's Song of the WeekThe tale of a trip to a Chinese restaurant gone bad. See the video for "Number Two." Spence's Song of the Week.
Early Out - Stink FingersFriday's we play "Early Out." The winner goes home...early. Today's game, a Spence creation, was called "Stink Finger."
Spence's Challenge: Friday, January 13thNEXT WEEK The Spence's Challenge Terrible Herbst Jackpot is Back! Be the first to beat Spence in 2017 and win $98.00! It's easy, just Practice, Play, and Win!! Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!
The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/13/17Have you ever heard that Dogs don't really love humans? Well, that's not true.... And Chet proves it to Spence and Kayla with some good feeling evidence....
Clean Bandit X Anne-Marie X Sean Paul - "Rockabye" (Official Video)I didn't grasp the message of this song until...
The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/12/17Did you hear about the story of the guy who got fired for skipping work to see his son being born? It's actually turning out quite nicely! It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Day."

Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Ed Sheeran on Keeping 'Shape of You'He almost gave it to Rihanna, but thought that a Van Morrison reference in the song wouldn't work. Now, he's reconsidering that.
The Chainsmokers are Taking Their Moms to the GRAMMYsThe duo also discuss the inspiration behind their new single "Paris" in a new interview with Carson Daly.
Meek Mill Challenges Drake to Boxing Match?Mill even suggests Nicki Minaj could be the ring girl.
Kesha is Collaborating with Eagles of Death MetalDoes this mean Kesha's new album will be more rock oriented?
Halsey Goes Sultry on 'Not Afraid Anymore' for 'Fifty Shades Darker'The track has a dark, brooding quality complete with pulsating rhythms and swelling synths.

Las Vegas High School does Miley Cyrus Cheer-E-oke!Cheer-E-oke: the act of cheerleaders doing karaoke
The After the Show Show: Episode 1It's the show...but done after the show with a little hot sauce on it. It's the Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo After the Show Show.
Dumber Than DaveyDavey the Showkiller takes a bit of heat on the show. Yeah, he gets picked on. Spence is rather unkind at times. Here is where Showkiller gets his revenge with stories about people that are far dumber than he is.
The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/11/17How does a family react when a loved one leaves for deployment on a navy ship? And why would a police officer let a little girl use the speaker in his cop-car?
Overactive Political Bladder? Take a WikileakEveryone suffers from occasional embarrassing "leaks," why would president-elect Donald Trump be any different? Fortunately, there's Wikileak.

Listen All Weekend Long To Win Britney Spears Tickets!Bring out your inner pop princess this weekend!
Listen All Weekend To Win Ariana Grande Tickets!What better way to start off the New Year!
Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

