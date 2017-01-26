Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Zendaya Makes Cyber Bullied Girl A Model!Don't cyberbully...
Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
Wyclef Jean Drops New Song 'The Ring'Jean brags that he's sold 100 million records, but will he have another ring?
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Shawn Mendes Shares Stripped Down Version of 'Mercy'Mendes lays the track bare, with only his acoustic guitar for backing on the soulful rendition.

Palo Verde HS tackles Cheer-E-oke..... Disney Style!!!...... and the girls from Palo Verde High School owned it!
Chet’s Randoms for 1/25/17California produces almost 90% of the wine in the United States. And if it were its own country, it would be the fourth biggest wine producing country in the world. (Behind France, Italy, and Spain.)
Spivey Podcast For Thursday, January 26, 2017Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Maria's 13 year old son has been having terrible stomach issues lately, perhaps a stomach demon? Jessie's husband has somehow developed a compulsive lying problem, and she just wants him back..... Jordan's mother has a serious drug addiction, and she's worried that time may be running out.....
The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/26/17Charlesletta Williams is a 74 year old Women that was swept up by a Tornado that directly hit her house in Texas... The 130mph winds picked up her and her Son, and you'll never believe what saved there lives... It's today's "Good Feeling Story of the Day.
Spence's Challenge: Thursday, January 26thIn honor of Las Vegas's new fast food restaurant, Spence is playing a special Chick-Fil-A edition of Spence's Challenge! With the Terrible Herbst Jackpot now at $173.00 if you tie Spence, and an extra $1000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
What the Hell Happened at the Women's March!?Kevin has been with his girlfriend for 9 months now, and their relationship is beginning to get serious. And Kevin just had one question to ask... "What the Hell happened at the Women's March?"

Listen All Weekend To See Fifty Shades Darker!This Valentine's Day, the fairy tale gets darker..
Listen All Week To Win Ariana Grande Tickets!It's your last chance to win tickets to see Ariana Grande!
Wanna Rate The Music On 98.5 KLUC?The beauty of a radio station like 98.5 KLUC is that unlike many others in Las Vegas, we are 100% LIVE and LOCAL!
Online Contest RulesUnless otherwise specified by Radio Station 98.5 KLUC, these rules cover routine contests and promotions conducted by the Station. These rules may be amended by separate specific rules for major contests or promotions conducted by the Station or its sponsors.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

