Fact or Full of It: The Dictator

It’s time for another round of Fact or Full of It. We give you a statement, you tell us whether it’s a FACT, or whether we simply made it up. “The Dictator” opened earlier today, so Sacha Baron Cohen is our theme. Here we go:

#1.) Sacha Baron Cohen, was born in Israel.

FULL OF IT: He was born in England. His mother was born in Israel though.

#2.) Sacha worked as a fashion model, which inspired his character of Bruno.

FACT: He supposedly appeared in several magazines, but no one seems to have found a photo.

#3.) When he entered show business, Sacha changed his name from Laird Maxwell Cohen.

FULL OF IT: He was born Sacha Noam Baron Cohen.

#4.) Sacha went to Cambridge University and studied history.

FACT: He also joined the drama club and starred in “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Cyrano”.

#5.) One of Sacha’s brothers is a composer.

FACT: His name is Erran Baron Cohen, and he did the score for “Borat” and “Bruno”.

#6.) One of Sacha’s brothers is a well-known autism researcher.

FULL OF IT: His cousin, Simon Baron-Cohen is the director of Cambridge’s Autism Research Centre.

#7.) Isla Fisher converted to Judaism to marry Sacha.

FACT: They were engaged for six years while she studied the religion and converted.

#8.) The character of Borat was originally named Puteen. Sacha changed it after Vladimir Putin came into power in Russia.

FULL OF IT: He was originally named Kristo.

#9.) Sacha got discovered while hosting a public-access cable talk show.

FULL OF IT: He had a paid gig on a local cable news show, but it wasn’t public-access.

#10.) Sacha trained to be a circus clown.

FACT: He trained under French master-clown Philippe Gaulier.