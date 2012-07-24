4 Question’s At Noon 7-24-12

Today on the “4 Questions @ Noon” we gave you a chance at VIP Tickets to Miller Lite’s Ditch Friday’s at the Palms pool here are the question’s and answers:

1. Dora the explorer has a monkey for a friend what is the monkeys name?

A: Boots

2. Nothing compares to you was the big hit breakthrough hit for what irish singer?

A: Sinead O’Connor

3. Gary Woods was the host of a dance show on what 1980’s movie?

A: Girls just want to have fun

4. Who broke records by having 3 hits on billboards hot 100 charts at the same time: Foolish, Whats Love, and Always On Time?

A: Ashanti