Video: Manti Te’o’s Girlfriend Revealed

By Spence
Perhaps Notre Dame standout linebacker Manti Te’o was NOT “catfished” as the media has portrayed. Spence secured an exclusive interview with Te’o’s supposedly “dead” girlfriend, Lennay Kukua.

In this edition of “60 Seconds with Spence” Kukua responds to media reports regarding her existence. She shows her support for Te’o’s Fighting Irish and tells us what first attracted Manti to her.


