RIPZaynMalik Trending Worldwide: The Truth On The One Direction Star

You know you’re famous when people trend your fake death around the world.

Yes, it’s a hoak. No, Zayn from One Direction is NOT dead. It’s all just a hoax that started with a fake BBC report about the artist being dead according to TheHollywoodlife.com.

Hopefully he’ll tweet soon about his fake death, because as of 5pm Monday night he hasn’t sent out a tweet since the 22nd. Worry not, Directioners, your beloved Zayn is alive and well!

John Moug/98.5 KLUC