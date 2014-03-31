Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

#RIPZaynMalik Trending Worldwide: The Truth On The One Direction Star

Filed Under: celebrity death, dead, did one direction break up, did zayn really die, hoax, is zayn malik dead, John Moug, Moug, One Direction, zayn, Zayn Malik
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 19: Zayn Malik of One Direction attends a photocall to launch their new film 'One Direction: This Is Us 3D' on August 19, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

You know you’re famous when people trend your fake death around the world.

Yes, it’s a hoak. No, Zayn from One Direction is NOT dead. It’s all just a hoax that started with a fake BBC report about the artist being dead according to TheHollywoodlife.com.

Hopefully he’ll tweet soon about his fake death, because as of 5pm Monday night he hasn’t sent out a tweet since the 22nd. Worry not, Directioners, your beloved Zayn is alive and well!

John Moug/98.5 KLUC

Comments

One Comment

  1. ilove1d2000 says:
    April 1, 2014 at 7:56 pm

    Scared me to death, feeling angry

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live