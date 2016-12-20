Azealia Banks Goes Off on Nicki Minaj

By Amanda Wicks

Azealia Banks recently learned about possible shade Nicki Minaj might have thrown her way on Nicki Minaj: The Empire app, and she took to Facebook to go off.

Related: Russell Crowe Won’t Face Charges Over Azealia Banks Scuffle

Minaj’s new app includes a potential reference to Banks’ album 2012 Fantasea in which she appears on the cover as a cartoon mermaid. A character in the app mentions a release by an artist called Fan2Sea, and even though the album is supposed to sound like a mermaid, it “sort of like a really loud, obnoxious screech that goes on for hours.”

Banks didn’t take kindly to the possible shade and went on a Facebook tirade. In a post that has since been deleted, Banks told Minaj not to be jealous. She also told Minaj to lose weight and compared her work to McDonald’s in that she may sell a lot of product, but that doesn’t mean it’s “the pinnacle of cuisine and taste.”

Banks subsequently apologized for her rant, explaining that she wasn’t herself when she went after Minaj. “Hope you Lot got your screenshots. It’s all jokes guys,” she wrote.

Banks then wrote that she visited the emergency room, but subsequent posts detailing that visit have since been deleted as well.