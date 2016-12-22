Machine Gun Kelly Weighs In on Fifth Harmony Drama

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello’s exit from Fifth Harmony has grown more acrimonious by the day, as she and her former group mates trade conflicting accounts of what happened. Cabello says she kept the discussion about her departure out in the open so the remaining members weren’t blindsided. Fifth Harmony claim that despite her prior warning, Cabello rebuffed their attempts to hold the band together. Whether they were personally notified or told through her representation is another point of contention.

Machine Gun Kelly has joined Shawn Mendes to voice his support for Cabello. Kelly and Camila recorded “Bad Things” together, an early signal that she wanted to pursue a solo career.

“I know Camila. there is no like trickery going on. There’s no behind-the-back stuff,” he said, reports Billboard. “It was odd that it happened on the day that we got our gold plaque for ‘Bad Things.’ It seems like, the way it played out, it wasn’t great timing… but I know that it was all so genuine.”