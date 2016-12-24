Behind the scenes on my new Comic Book project!

Hello all, Harrison Wood here. You know, that guy that draws the comic books as well as doing the radio thing. With all the craziness that is the Holidays, It’s been super busy trying to get everything done that I need to. But, Ever so slowly It’s coming together.

In the Thunderfrog comics world, I’ve been working for awhile now on this gigantic crossover with 2 of the titles I work on. But, I’m not doing it all by myself. been getting help from the incredibly talented James Stone with inks, and some plot ideas to lighten the load. The other day we got a chance to sit down over a cup of coffee and talk about the project, life, art, and comics in general. Check it out.

Also, a few images from the story are below as well.

Here’s a few images from the upcoming story