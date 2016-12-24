Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Behind the scenes on my new Comic Book project!

December 24, 2016 7:07 PM By Harrison Wood
Filed Under: Art collab, crossover, Harrison Wood, Thunderfrog Comics

Hello all, Harrison Wood here. You know, that guy that draws the comic books as well as doing the radio thing. With all the craziness that is the Holidays, It’s been super busy trying to get everything done that I need to. But, Ever so slowly It’s coming together.

In the Thunderfrog comics world, I’ve been working for awhile now on this gigantic crossover with 2 of the titles I work on. But, I’m not doing it all by myself. been getting help from the incredibly talented James Stone with inks, and some plot ideas to lighten the load. The other day we got a chance to sit down over a cup of coffee and talk about the project, life, art, and comics in general. Check it out.

Also, a few images from the story are below as well.

 

Here’s a few images from the upcoming story

kat and dogg rhombus action poster by hdub7 dabs5ef Behind the scenes on my new Comic Book project! kat dogg rhombus poster 2 colors by hdub7 dacsqts Behind the scenes on my new Comic Book project! rhombus ch2 pg 2 by hdub7 d9nzt4j Behind the scenes on my new Comic Book project! the gang pg 1 letters by hdub7 d8mszfd Behind the scenes on my new Comic Book project!

 

