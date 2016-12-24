The 1975 just recently performed in Vegas for their concert at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 19t! They gave their Vegas fans a night to remember playing hits from their recent album, ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It!’

December 12th, the band opened a pop up shop of their clothing line in Hollywood which will end on January 1st!

The clothing line consists of long sleeve shirts, their famous rainbow sweatshirt, and other t-shirts. If you’re in the Hollywood area… check it out!

Check this video out:

Credit: Rene Sandoval