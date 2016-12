Norwegian DJ, Cashmere Cat releases a NEW track called, ‘Throw Myself A Party!’ This song features hip hop artists 2 Chainz and Tory Lanez as well as rapper Starrah.

Cashmere Cat has also released ‘Trust Nobody’ featuring Selena Gomez and Tory Lanez earlier this year. 2017 could just be Cashmere Cat’s time to shine!

New song to party to on New Years Eve? Maybe so! Check it out for yourself.

