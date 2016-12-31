Spence’s Best Bits of 2016

2016 was a crazy, crazy year. There were plenty of opportunities to make fun of politics or Pokemon Go! or the Olympics. Here are some of the best comedy bits from the last 365 days.



$750 million of public money so a billionaire can build a stadium? There are better ways to spend that money. It’s “Viva Los Raiders.”





Here is a collection of songs perfect for those that love the holidays and love to drink but more than that love to drink during the holidays.Creepy Clowns dominated the news. Didn’t Target ban sales of scary, latex clown Halloween masks? What about ordinary, hard working clowns? How were they affected? Learn about “Clown Shaming.”Man, by the time of election day, were we not all sick of the whiny, negative, crap ads Joe Heck and Catherine Cortez Mastso, candidates for Senate, were airing? Here is my response:Catherine Cortez Masto:

Joe Heck:

With the the third and final presidential debate down the road at UNLV, Spence took to the Strip to talk politics on the first episode of “Spence on the Strip.”How about everything that happened in Rio in a very efficient :53 seconds. Check out “Goodbye Olympics.”The one take away from the Rio Olympics? Ryan Lochte is a douche. So, why not capitalize on it?It took a couple of weeks, but eventually everyone got tired of Pokemon Go!You think it’s okay to roam neighborhood parks hunting animals? Think about it. It’s “Save the Pokemon.”There were so many marketing partnerships with large companies and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Here’s one that didn’t make the cut: “The Star Wars Tanning Salon.”

Another fun parody song inspired by “The Force Awakens.” Hear “Hello” by Adele..but it’s “Solo.”