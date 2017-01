About three months into 2016, Chet thought it might be a good idea to allow me to “express myself” via song. He was wrong, and “Spence’s Song of the Week” was born.

By total views on the 98.5 KLUC Facebook page here are the most watched Spence’s Songs of the Week.



#1 – Firework Firejerk – Apparently, everyone in Vegas lives to next to this guy. Mr. shooting off fireworks on the 1st of July…or at 1 in the morning. Here is my tribute to that a-hole. (July 1, 2016)





– When you’re singing about emotions you need to have inspiration. In this case, in-studio guest,(May 23, 2016)– We’ve all been there, sport. We’ve all been there. It’s not so much about what you did on Cinco de Mayo…it’s how you feel on Seis de Mayo. (May 9, 2016)– If there was a foundation that solely focused on the excretory system, this would be its anthem. (April 23, 2016)– No, it’s not dirty. If you think it is, it’s because you have a filthy, dirty, deviant mind. Make an appointment with your priest immediately. (May 31, 2016)