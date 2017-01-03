Chet’s Randoms for 11/30/16

The average person will take about 216.3 million steps in their lifetime . . . which is the equivalent of walking all the way around the Earth five times.

The first college football all-American team was picked in 1889, and the quarterback was a player from Princeton named Edgar Allan Poe. He was second cousins with the author Edgar Allan Poe, and he was named after him.

PG-13 movies are allowed to use the “F word” once . . . but only if it’s used in anger and doesn’t directly refer to sex.

Martha Stewart once dated Anthony Hopkins . . . but she broke up with him because she couldn’t stop associating him with Hannibal Lecter from “The Silence of the Lambs”.

The men’s clothing shop Bonobos is the first company that started as e-commerce only and eventually opened a physical store. The site launched in 2007 and they opened a store in 2012.