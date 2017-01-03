Future Clears Instagram with Ominous Message, ‘2017 Nobody Safe’

By Hayden Wright

2016 was the best year yet for taking a good, hard look at your social media presence: Future decided to start 2017 with a clean slate. The rapper deleted all posts from his Instagram profile and unfollowed everyone but E.T. collaborator DJ Esco.

“2017 nobody safe,” the rapper subsequently tweeted. “Me & esco against the world.”

Related: Future Drops 2 New Music Videos, ‘Drippin” and ‘That’s A Check’

The move is not entirely unprecedented: In the past, the Weeknd and Meek Mill have undergone Instagram purges in the run-up to new material. Future has four mixtapes slated for 2017: Beast Mode 17 with Zaytoven, Forever Or NEVER with Freeband Gang, Ape $h!t with Mike WiLL Made It and Monster 2. Last week he dropped two new music videos, and entertained some buzz that he and Young Thug will collaborate soon.

In such a busy year, the forward-looking Future has no time to live in the past.

Check out Future’s stark Instagram makeover here:

[tweet https://twitter.com/1future/status/816006794120220676]

[tweet https://twitter.com/1future/status/816006221165723653]