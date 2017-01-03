Spence’s Holiday Travel Nightmare

Can anyone challenge Spence with a Holiday travel nightmare? His nightmare has three layers…he was heading up to Grass Valley California to his brothers. Part 1 involved Spence getting chains due to the weather for his rental. He has never put chains on before so he had to pay a “chain monkey” to put them on from him. Then he had to figure out how to get them off and that took 45 minutes alone. Part 2 involved a near death experience due to a driving not driving safely. Part 3 while getting gas he saw a truck driver get busted for weed, guns, and meth.

Stacy believes she can put up a good effort to beat Spence’s story with her story about her Grandparents traveling during Christmas from Denver to Vegas and then back to Denver.

