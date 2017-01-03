Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Palo Verde HS Secret Santa In Studio

January 3, 2017 9:12 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Alex Wang, Palo Verde High School, Secret Santa, Toy Drive, Twitter

Just before the holidays, a mystery person created an anonymous twitter account inviting Palo Verde students to send gift requests. The next day, students would return to school only to find what they asked for on their desks!

That Secret Santa Claus happens to be Palo Verde Senior Alex Wang, who spent about $4,000 in gifts for over 100 students! Alex credits his inspiration after visiting Toy Drive with his family and stopped by the station to tell his story to Chet, Spence, and Kayla. Hear this good feeling interview below!
