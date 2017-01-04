The website Gizmodo declared that, in fact, 2016 featured a disproportionate number of celebrity deaths. So, it naturally makes you think, “Who will be next?” Well? Who?
We have officially created our first ever Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo Celebrity Death Pool. Listeners selected one real celebrity possibility and one “wild card.”
The show’s picks were:
Chet: George H.W. Bush Swaggy P.
Spence: Charles Manson Corey Feldman
Kayla: Bill Cosby Johnny Manziel
Davey: Dick Van Dyke Chris Brown
Sammich: Jimmy Carter Maccaulay Culkin
Who did the P1’s select?