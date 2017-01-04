The website Gizmodo declared that, in fact, 2016 featured a disproportionate number of celebrity deaths. So, it naturally makes you think, “Who will be next?” Well? Who?

We have officially created our first ever Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo Celebrity Death Pool. Listeners selected one real celebrity possibility and one “wild card.”

The show’s picks were:

Chet: George H.W. Bush Swaggy P.

Spence: Charles Manson Corey Feldman

Kayla: Bill Cosby Johnny Manziel

Davey: Dick Van Dyke Chris Brown

Sammich: Jimmy Carter Maccaulay Culkin

Who did the P1’s select?

