Chet’s Randoms for 1/4/17

January 4, 2017 10:40 AM By Chet Buchanan
The reason baseball and basketball teams wear dark jerseys for road games is because the away teams originally didn’t have access to washing machines, so they needed the darker jerseys to conceal dirt.

The Oval Office has pressure sensors in the floor, so the Secret Service can monitor exactly where the president is when they’re not allowed inside.

The “CR-V” in “Honda CR-V” stands for “Comfortable Runabout Vehicle.”

From 1923 to 1969, the official language of Illinois was “American.”

(Careful) The first movie to feature the word “vagina” was . . . a DISNEY movie.  It was an educational film they released in 1946 called “The Story of Menstruation”.

 

 

