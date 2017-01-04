Frank Ocean’s Mom Wants Kim Burrell’s Voice Removed from ‘Blonde’

By Robyn Collins

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has come under fire after homophobic video footage in one of her sermons was revealed to the masses.

In the video, Burrell, a pastor at Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston said, “That perverted homosexual spirit is a spirit of delusion and confusion and has deceived many men and women, and it has caused a strain on the body of Christ.”

It is not clear when the video was filmed, according to The Guardian. But it has left some celebrities and even parents of celebrities disgusted and dismayed.

Frank Ocean’s song, “Godspeed,” from his record Blonde, features vocals by the gospel artist, and on Twitter his mom urged her son to remove Burrell’s recording from the track.

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? —

katonya breaux (@katonya) January 01, 2017

I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!! —

katonya breaux (@katonya) January 01, 2017

The singer, who was scheduled to perform with Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monáe on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, was dropped after the video surfaced.

“For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show,” the talk show host posted on Tuesday.

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. —

Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 03, 2017

Pharell Williams didn’t call anyone out, but he also posted: “I condemn hate speech of any kind.”

Monáe reposted Pharell’s words including a message of her own:

Burrell, who has previously collaborated with Missy Elliott, R Kelly, Stevie Wonder and George Clinton, has responded to the leaked footage on a Facebook Live broadcast, stating that it was only a select extract of the original speech. “I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me,” she said.

“I never said all gays were going to hell. I never said LGBT … I said ‘sin’,” she went on. “I make no excuses or apologies. My love is as pure as it comes.”