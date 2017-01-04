Mariah Carey Admits she’s “Mortified” by her NYE Performance

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

January 4, 2017 4:55 AM By Kayla
Mariah Carey has broken her silence following her disastrous performance on this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey tells Entertainment Weekly in a new interview.

“I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.” Thankfully, Carey adds, her fans “have been so supportive” and the audio mishap won’t stop her from doing live television performances in the future.

