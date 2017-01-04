Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

R.I.P. VINE

January 4, 2017 6:28 PM By A.D.
Filed Under: A.D., ig, Instagram, social media, social news desk, Twitter, Vine

So Vine died a couple months ago and I finally got around to downloading my archive. This is it! You should do the same and take a look back at your life on Vine!

More from A.D.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live