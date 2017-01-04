Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Toruk By Cirque du Soleil

January 4, 2017 10:04 AM

The First Flight, inspired by James Cameron’s AVATAR is coming to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Take advantage of this special offer and save $10 on tickets. This offer is available for select show dates and times while supplies last, cannot be combined with other offers, and cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets. Don’t miss this live multimedia experience that brings the breathtaking world of James Cameron’s AVATAR to life through story and light. Hurry and get your tickets today!
Register below for a chance to win tickets!
https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/toruk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live