Will Beyoncé, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Usher Attend Obama Farewell Party?

By Robyn Collins

The word on the street is that President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are planning one heck of a farewell party.

The guest list will include Beyoncé and Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Usher and Eddie Vedder to name a few, reports Billboard.

Chance the Rapper tweeted that he will attend the upcoming goodbye party.

Others expected at the White House Party include Oprah Winfrey and actors Samuel L Jackson and Bradley Cooper, as well as movie directors George Lucas and JJ Abrams. The event will be one of the POTUS’ final actions before he becomes a private citizen. The White House has not commented about the event.

The inauguration ceremony for the Republican President-elect Donald Trump will take place January 20. The Obamas have said they will attend.