BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Confirms split from Meek Mill

January 5, 2017 7:16 AM By Kayla
Filed Under: 98.5, Breaking News, breakup, Chet Buchanan, KLUC, Meek Mill, morning zoo, nicki minaj, Pinkprint, radio kayla, split

Nicki Minaj confirmed that she’s split from Meek Mill after they first went public with their relationship in early 2015.

More importantly, is she hinting that some new music is coming soon? “….Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon.” HOLY CRAP we’re excited!

Before they began dating, Minaj and Meek collaborated on her Pinkprint tracks “Buy a Heart” and “Big Daddy.” She also appeared on his 2015 album Dreams Worth More Than Money.

