BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Confirms split from Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj confirmed that she’s split from Meek Mill after they first went public with their relationship in early 2015.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 —

NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 05, 2017

More importantly, is she hinting that some new music is coming soon? “….Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon.” HOLY CRAP we’re excited!

Before they began dating, Minaj and Meek collaborated on her Pinkprint tracks “Buy a Heart” and “Big Daddy.” She also appeared on his 2015 album Dreams Worth More Than Money.