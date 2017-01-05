Chet’s Randoms for 1/5/17

Americans eat 554 million tacos from Jack in the Box per year . . . or about 1,000 a minute.

There are 18 countries that don’t have a single river, including the Bahamas, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen.

The first thing anyone bought online was Sting’s CD “Ten Summoner’s Tales” in 1994. A guy from Philadelphia bought it from a company called Net Market in New Hampshire.

In the early 1900’s, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich was considered a delicacy and only eaten by rich people. But by the 1920’s, the price of peanut butter went way down, and they became more popular. And today, the average kid eats about 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate high school.

In an NHL game, if all of a team’s goalies are injured, the team has the option to suit up anyone as their goalie . . . even someone from the stands. Of course, they’d probably just have another player do it instead . . . but you should be ready just in case?