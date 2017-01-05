Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Kendrick Lamar’s New Reebok Sneaker is a ‘Call for Unity and Equality’

January 5, 2017 4:42 AM
Filed Under: kendrick lamar

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is working with Reebok to launch his third shoe for the company, a retro sneaker that revamps the classic Club C model.

The shoe features acid-washed denim in black and white and a red label on the tongue. The “k” and the “o” in the Reebok name are highlighted to refer to Lamar’s nickname “KDot.”

More than a retread of an old shoe, Lamar thinks of his new shoe as a call for unity. “Now more than ever it is important for individuals to come together as one,” Lamar says in a statement. “This sneaker represents that call for unity and equality, while also pushing people to look beneath the surface and uncover the hidden messages. This is something I try to do with my music, and now here with the Club C.”

Look for the Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Club C starting January 13. The retail price is $109.99 for adult shoes. The kids style will be $70 and the toddler’s model will cost $50.

Lamar first worked with Reebok in 2015 on the Ventilator shoe. His Classic Leather sneaker followed in January 2016.

