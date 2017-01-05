Spivey Podcast For Thursday, January 5, 2017

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Chris’s 15 year old daughter, who is usually very happy, has been having severe emotional episodes, demons perhaps?…RoseMary is following up from last years call, and believes her house is haunted, is she instead spiritually gifted? And what did Gary Spivey get right from his 2016 predictions?

Spivey 2017 Predictions:

Low Temperatures early in the year, destroying Florida crops? Major TV and Internet network merger that will change entertainment forever..? Unexpected resignation of top government officials? North Korea testing President Trump? Major Attack on U.S. Dollar? Major Market Drop in strange string of unfortunate events?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20am.

