Chet’s Randoms for 1/6/17

Colgate started selling a line of frozen dinners in 1982 . . . but they failed miserably because people associated their logo with toothpaste, not good food.

The first person to use the phrase “founding fathers” was President Warren G. Harding in 1920.

When martinis were created in the 1920’s, the ratio of gin to vermouth was two to one. The amount of vermouth kept dropping and now, the ratio is six to one or less.

The Hubble telescope’s lens is so powerful that if you had its vision, you’d be able to stand in New York and see two bugs flying next to each other in San Francisco.

An only child has never been elected president . . . but four presidents only had half-siblings. FDR and Bill Clinton had younger half-brothers, Gerald Ford had six half-siblings, and President Obama has two half-sisters and three half-brothers.