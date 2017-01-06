Katt Williams on Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo

New year mean a new Katt Williams. The King of comedy is making his triumphant return to Las Vegas on Saturday, January 7th as the first NON-musical act at the BRAND NEW Park Theater at the Monte Carlo. Bruno Mars opened the venue on NYE with an intimate set of less than 5,500 fans.

It’s pretty common knowledge, Katt had a rough going in 2016….. so we took the opportunity to ask him about the Mariah Carey/NYE flop. He’s got some interesting thoughts about her performance:

Fresh off his hugely successful Conspiracy Theory national tour, Williams is recharged and armed with an arsenal of engaging material that will have audiences bursting with laughter and continuing the conversation long after the lights come down. Get tickets to Katt’s show at ParkTheaterLV.com.