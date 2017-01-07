Listen To: Kehlani Goes ‘Undercover’ In Her New Song!

19 days… 18 hours… The countdown begins for Miss Kehlani’s NEW album SWEETSEXYSAVAGE!

The hip hop artist is coming out with a BANG for 2017 including NEW music. She just released a song called “Undercover” which is off of her NEW album, SweetSexySavage!

Other songs that have been released off of this upcoming album include: “Distraction,” “Advice” and “CRZY!” One may purchase this album on January 27th! Kehlani’s NEW SWEETSEXYSAVAGE Tour begins in Turlock, California at Cal State Stanislaus!

Take a listen: