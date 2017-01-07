Not everything appears as it seems in this week’s edition of “Spence’s Song of the Week.” The initial reaction from Kayla was disgust, while Chet and Showkiller distanced themselves immediately.

But, come on! Just because the song is titled, “Baby, You’re Legal,” does not mean there’s anything reckless or deviant about the song. I mean, sure, it could be about being able to vote or getting one’s driver’s license. But it’s not.

Check out a new Song of the Week each Friday at 8:05.



