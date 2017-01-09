Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Drama Started with Rihanna

By Amanda Wicks

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s brief beef last week reportedly started when the rapper left a comment on Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s Instagram. But it turns out their bad blood might have more to do with Rihanna.

Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked, Soulja Boy claimed that he was briefly with Rihanna following her first split from Brown in 2009. “What he really mad about is that I was with Rihanna, you know what I’m saying?” Soulja Boy said.

Soulja Boy explained how he was at the same GRAMMYs party Rihanna and Brown attended before the two left and Brown assaulted her in his car. It took a few months, but later that year she allegedly called up Soulja Boy to hang out. “I’m in L.A., I’m on tour with Lil Wayne at this time, Rihanna called my manager,” he said. “‘I want to come to Soulja Boy concert.’ I’m a young n—- from the hood from Atlanta, I never had nothing in my whole life, that’s Rihanna n—-. She the biggest R&B artist and she just got humiliated. ‘You can come to the show.'” Soulja Boy said they watched Pineapple Express and smoked out a few times.

He insisted that the details of their affair are all over the Internet. “Yeah, Google the s—, YouTube the s—,” he said. Whether Rihanna is the real reason Brown became so upset with Soulja Boy or not, the two are still headed into the boxing rink for a celebrity match. Brown is allegedly training–or at least learning from–Mike Tyson while Soulja Boy is getting tips from Floyd Mayweather.

