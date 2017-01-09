Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, January 9th

January 9, 2017 8:25 AM By Spence
SPENCE’s CHALLENGE IS BACK! New Year, same game – five trivia questions, 30 seconds, answer more questions correctly than Spence, and win a Prize! Spence is starting 2017 with a 24 game win streak, think you can beat him? Call Everyday at 7:45AM for a chance to play!

  1. Who won the Lifetime Achievement Award at last night’s Golden Globes?      A: MERYL STREEP
  2. In what city will the College Football National Championship take place?       A: TAMPA
  3. Which music star supposedly got themselves a lifetime ban from Lifetime Fitness over the weekend?     A: CHRIS BROWN 
  4. Las Vegas native and Chicago cubs star Kris Bryant got married over the weekend. Which high school did he go to?      A: BONANZA
  5. The Lady Rebeles got into a bench clearing brawl with Utah State Saturday. What is Utah State’s mascot?       A: AGGIES
