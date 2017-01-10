Chet’s Randoms for 1/10/17

The first canceled show that got an Emmy nomination was “Drive” in 2007. Since you probably don’t remember it, it was show about a cross-country car race on Fox that was canceled after four episodes, and it was nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects.

The phrase “seven-year itch” used to describe SCABIES . . . because back before they could be treated, they lasted for seven years. It became a metaphor for a situation with no hope for relief, including boring marriages

Martha Stewart has been struck by lightning three times.

The tallest mountain in the world no one’s ever climbed to the top of is Gangkhar Puensum. It’s in the country Bhutan in Asia. It’s about 24,800 feet high, but because it’s a sacred religious site, people aren’t allowed to climb it.

The domino in the Domino’s Pizza logo has three dots representing the company’s THREE locations in 1969. They planned to add a dot for every new store . . . but they expanded way too fast to keep up. Now they have about 10,000 locations.