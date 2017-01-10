The Childish Gambino / Migos Lovefest is On

By Amanda Wicks

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino gave Migos a big shout out when he accepted the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy TV series on Sunday (Jan. 8), and used the spotlight to call their single “Bad and Boujee” pretty much the best song ever.

Related: Migos Test Their Survival Skills in ‘T-Shirt’ Video

The Atlanta trio is ready to return the love. In an interview with TMZ, Quavo said he, Takeoff and Offset had been planning on collaborating with Gambino for some time. In fact, the idea first popped in their head when Glover tapped them to appear in an episode of his FX series Atlanta.

“When we did the episode I went ahead and told him, ‘We gotta get in the studio after this,'” Quavo explained. “‘We gon’ start something. We gon’ keep building an empire with this. We might as well get in the studio.’ He was also with it.”

Migos won’t be the only big collaboration Gambino has in store. Chance the Rapper recently teased that the two would be working together on a follow up to “The Worst Guys.”

Watch Quavo and Offset talk more about their friendship with Gambino below.