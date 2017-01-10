Drake Curse Strikes Alabama Crimson Tide?

By Amanda Wicks

Like Ciara, Drake has once again found himself at the center of a curse rumor. For certain sports fans, everything he touches does not turn to gold.

Alabama Crimson Tide has won four national championships since 2009 and seemed absolutely unstoppable as they faced off against the Clemson Tigers for yet another title last night (Jan. 9), but Clemson ended up winning at the last second with a touchdown that put them ahead 35-31.

After the loss, fans immediately began blaming Drake because he was seen sporting Alabama gear shortly before the game, and many believe it was his curse-heavy endorsement that caused the Tide to lose.

The Drake curse originally surfaced after Serena Williams lost the US Open in 2015. At the time, she was poised to become the first female player to win the Grand Slam since 1998, but she was caught making out with Drake before the win so the Internet blamed him. Evidence only mounted when Drake was caught hanging out with the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry and the team’s losses shot up 100% shortly thereafter.

For a detailed rundown of the Drake’s curse, check out DJ Booth’s case study. In the meantime, the Internet and Alabama fans have found their new favorite scapegoat.

We found the cause 😭 https://t.co/SRZu9vbwtN —

Dollar Bill Stern (@MLWIII_) January 10, 2017

Tried to warn y'all 😂😂😂. THE DRAKE CURSE IS REAL!!!!! twitter.com/funnymaine/sta… —

FunnyMaine.Com (@FunnyMaine) January 10, 2017