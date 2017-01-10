Ed Sheeran Covers Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work From Home’

By Hayden Wright

“Work from Home” was one of 2016’s biggest songs and a major calling card for Fifth Harmony and ex-Fifth Harmony members who’s moved on to solo endeavors. The size of that hit wasn’t lost on Ed Sheeran, who briefly covered “Work from Home” during an appearance on a UK radio station. He only sang the chorus, but the goofy moment earned thousands of retweets.

Sheeran was making the rounds to promote new material from a forthcoming album. Camila Cabello, who departed Fifth Harmony last month, made our list of collaborators he should work with for that project—maybe we’re on to something!

Watch the brief cover below.