Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, January 10th

January 10, 2017 9:41 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, Spence, Spences Challenge

Study, Practice and Call Everyday at 7:45 for your chance to beat Spence at Spence’s Challenge!

  1. The 2015 Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year is also the 2016 Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year…. and She’s American. Who is she?        A: CARLl LLOYD
  2. Which restaurant chain is a California women suing for over Two Billion Dollars for using her picture without permission?       A: CHIPOTLE
  3. Everyone is now denying it, but what team was accused of causing a three hour delay after they trashed their plane home from their playoff loss?            A: NEW YORK GIANTS
  4. Who felt the need to apologize for their Golden Globes speech, saying they were very nervous and, “my words just came out wrong.”         A: TOM HIDDLESTON
  5. What well-known internet company is about to be renamed Altaba?        A: YAHOO
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live