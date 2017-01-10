Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, January 10th

Study, Practice and Call Everyday at 7:45 for your chance to beat Spence at Spence’s Challenge!
- The 2015 Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year is also the 2016 Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year…. and She’s American. Who is she? A: CARLl LLOYD
- Which restaurant chain is a California women suing for over Two Billion Dollars for using her picture without permission? A: CHIPOTLE
- Everyone is now denying it, but what team was accused of causing a three hour delay after they trashed their plane home from their playoff loss? A: NEW YORK GIANTS
- Who felt the need to apologize for their Golden Globes speech, saying they were very nervous and, “my words just came out wrong.” A: TOM HIDDLESTON
- What well-known internet company is about to be renamed Altaba? A: YAHOO