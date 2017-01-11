Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/11/17

January 11, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet's Randoms, fat dog, first female millionaire, first song ever, ibm, iPod, Lord Tennyson, Random, Random Facts, worlds heaviest dog

The heaviest dog ever was an Old English Mastiff in London in 1989 who weighed 343 pounds.

The first song ever played on an iPod was a house music dance song called “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)” by Spiller.

The first self-made female millionaire in the U.S. was black. Her name was Madam C.J. Walker and she died in 1919, shortly after becoming a millionaire selling beauty and hair products specifically designed for black women.

The phrase “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all” comes from a Lord Tennyson poem from 1849 called “In Memoriam A.H.H.” It’s NOT about romantic love . . . he was mourning a friend’s death.

IBM has gotten the most patents of any company in the United States for the past 24 years in a row. It got 8,088 of them last year.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live