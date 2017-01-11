Chet’s Randoms for 1/11/17

The heaviest dog ever was an Old English Mastiff in London in 1989 who weighed 343 pounds.

The first song ever played on an iPod was a house music dance song called “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)” by Spiller.

The first self-made female millionaire in the U.S. was black. Her name was Madam C.J. Walker and she died in 1919, shortly after becoming a millionaire selling beauty and hair products specifically designed for black women.

The phrase “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all” comes from a Lord Tennyson poem from 1849 called “In Memoriam A.H.H.” It’s NOT about romantic love . . . he was mourning a friend’s death.

IBM has gotten the most patents of any company in the United States for the past 24 years in a row. It got 8,088 of them last year.