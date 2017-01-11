Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Overactive Political Bladder? Take a Wikileak

January 11, 2017 7:55 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Donald Trump, drug, golden showers, incontinence, parodies, parody, Russia, Wikileaks

Everyone suffers from occasional embarrassing “leaks,” why would president-elect Donald Trump be any different? Fortunately, there’s Wikileak.

Whether the rumors are true, the story of Trump intel involving a couple of Russian hookers and an act known as a “golden shower” set the Twittersphere on fire.

We’ve all heard that overactive bladder is a thing…that incontinence is a serious problem. What do you do if you’re the president? Maybe take a Wikileak, twice daily. Um…use as directed. It’s from the twisted mind of Spence.
 


 

Listen Live