Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, January 11th

With the Terrible Herbst Jackpot coming back Tuesday, Spence has been training hard recently with “exhibition” games! Do you think you can out-train him? Listen, Practice, Train! And try your chances to beat Spence by calling Everyday at 7:45AM for a chance to play!
- Apparently, things got a little testy at the Golden Globes over a seating mix-up involving the Manchester By the Sea folks and which 70 year old Hollywood Star? A: SYLVESTER STALLONE
- The Nike PG1 is the first signature shoe for which NBA star? A: PAUL GEORGE
- What is the only state that has zero snow? A: FLORIDA
- Which game show does Alec Baldwin host? A: MATCH GAME
- Even though he has spent mos t of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area, who is planning to spend a BILLION dollars to build their museum in Los Angeles? A: GEORGE LUCAS