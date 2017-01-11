Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, January 11th

January 11, 2017 9:12 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, Spence, Spences Challenge

With the Terrible Herbst Jackpot coming back Tuesday, Spence has been training hard recently with “exhibition” games! Do you think you can out-train him? Listen, Practice, Train! And try your chances to beat Spence by calling Everyday at 7:45AM for a chance to play!

  1. Apparently, things got a little testy at the Golden Globes over a seating mix-up involving the Manchester By the Sea folks and which 70 year old Hollywood Star?    A: SYLVESTER STALLONE
  2. The Nike PG1 is the first signature shoe for which NBA star?       A: PAUL GEORGE
  3. What is the only state that has zero snow?           A: FLORIDA
  4. Which game show does Alec Baldwin host?        A: MATCH GAME 
  5. Even though he has spent mos t of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area, who is planning to spend a BILLION dollars to build their museum in Los Angeles?       A: GEORGE LUCAS
