The After the Show Show: Episode 1

Yes, it is the debut, episode #1 of the Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo “After Show Show.” Basically, after our show on 98.5 KLUC, we pop into another studio for candid and insightful discussion of the issues and topics that you care about…no, not really.

Honestly, it’s the five of us, Chet, Spence, Kayla, Showkiller and intern Sammich, talking sh*t. We’ll talk about whatever comes to mind. We’re not sure if we’re allowed to curse. But we do.

On Episode #1 we cover a couple that faked an engagement to get a table at a crowded Strip restaurant during CES. Kayla was not happy about that one…somehow we talked about whether or not we’d been propositioned for a threesome…and more from Sammich’s trip to Brian Head with 50 of his closest friends.



