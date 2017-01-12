Chet’s Randoms for 1/12/17

The Harlem Globetrotters were founded in Chicago. Their offices are now in Phoenix. They’ve never been headquartered anywhere in New York . . . let alone Harlem.

The official bird of the city of Redondo Beach, California is the Goodyear Blimp.

There’s one hour a day where it’s three different dates in three parts of the world. When it’s 11:00 P.M. in America Samoa on Monday, it’s 5:00 A.M. in New York on Tuesday, and 12:00 A.M. in the Pacific island country Kiribati on Wednesday.

The sentence “Anger? ‘Tis safe never. Bar it! Use love!” is a bilingual palindrome, which means it has the same meaning in Latin if you read it backwards. (It becomes “Evoles ut ira breve nefas sit; regna,” which translates to “Rise up, in order that your anger may be but a brief madness; control it!”)

Diarrhea was the leading cause of death for troops in the Civil War, and soldiers had an honor code where they wouldn’t shoot someone who was pooping.