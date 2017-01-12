Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/12/17

January 12, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Anger, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's, Chet's Randoms, diarrhea, Harlem Globetrotters, Redondo Beach, science

The Harlem Globetrotters were founded in Chicago. Their offices are now in Phoenix.  They’ve never been headquartered anywhere in New York . . . let alone Harlem.

The official bird of the city of Redondo Beach, California is the Goodyear Blimp.

There’s one hour a day where it’s three different dates in three parts of the world. When it’s 11:00 P.M. in America Samoa on Monday, it’s 5:00 A.M. in New York on Tuesday, and 12:00 A.M. in the Pacific island country Kiribati on Wednesday.

The sentence “Anger? ‘Tis safe never.  Bar it!  Use love!” is a bilingual palindrome, which means it has the same meaning in Latin if you read it backwards.  (It becomes “Evoles ut ira breve nefas sit; regna,” which translates to “Rise up, in order that your anger may be but a brief madness; control it!”)

Diarrhea was the leading cause of death for troops in the Civil War, and soldiers had an honor code where they wouldn’t shoot someone who was pooping.

