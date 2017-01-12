Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, January 12th

January 12, 2017 8:46 AM By Spence
Good at Trivia? Want to win some money? Try your chances at Spence’s Challenge Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. Former 49er Head Coach and current University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife just had another baby. How many kids do they have now?         A: SEVEN
  2. The Bonaroo Music Festival lineup has been announced! In what state is Bonaroo held?        A: TENNESSEE 
  3. When United Airlines retires their last one later this year, what used to be the most famous of the Boeing jumbo jets will no longer fly passengers in US. Which plane?        A: THE 747
  4. Both the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins hired what kind of coordinators as their head coaches?          A: DEFENSIVE
  5. When referring to Carrie Fisher…. who is Gary?      A: HER DOG
