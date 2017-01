Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo are proud to present to first ever edition of “Word To Your Mother!” This is where everyone on the team calls their mother and we bet to see who’s mom would or wouldn’t know the answer… Beware, questions and content may be sensitive to younger viewers…

With recent rumors of Donald Trump participating in special activities in a Russian hotel, we ask our moms if they know what a “Golden Shower” is….

Check it out, on a Brand New “Words To Your Mother”