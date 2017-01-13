Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/13/17

January 13, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here’s a few random facts for you….

Roller skates were invented in 1760 in Belgium.

A city called Whitehorse in the Yukon in Canada has the least air pollution of any city in the world.

Every single year has at least one Friday the 13th, and about 11% of years have three of them. The next one of those triple years is 2021.  (This year has two Friday the 13ths:  Today, and in October.)

The first recorded use of the F-word in human history was in 1528, when a monk wrote it in the margins of a book to express how much he disliked an abbot.

The first fast food burger chain in the United States was . . . White Castle. It was established in 1921 and was the first chain to have every store make its food in one standard way so it would look and taste the same everywhere.

