Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, January 13th

January 13, 2017 9:13 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, Spence, Spences Challenge

NEXT WEEK The Spence’s Challenge Terrible Herbst Jackpot is Back! Be the first to beat Spence in 2017 and win $98.00! It’s easy, just Practice, Play, and Win!! Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. Who just hired the youngest head coach in NFL history?         A: LOS ANGELES RAMS
  2. Who just bought the biggest house in Washington DC?       A: JEFF BEZOS
  3. Which car maker is expected to debut the fastest muscle car in the world?         A: DODGE
  4. Which network’s online feed began mysteriously broadcasting “Russia Today” yesterday?      A: C-SPAN
  5. Yesterday, President Obama suprised a chocked-up Vicem President Joe Biden with the highest civilian award you can get. The Medal of (Blank)…?         A: FREEDOM
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live