Chet’s Randoms for 1/17/17

The intro music to “Seinfeld” was slightly different in every episode . . . it was composed to match the pace and cadence of Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up in the intro.

Charles Dawes was the vice president under Calvin Coolidge, and he’s the only Vice President with a number one hit.

Before he got into politics, he composed a song called “Melody in A Major”. A singer named Tommy Edwards recorded a pop version with lyrics in 1958, and it was number one hit on the Billboard chart for six weeks.

In Pakistan’s version of “Sesame Street”, Oscar the Grouch is named Akhtar and he lives in a rusty oil barrel.

Superman was originally supposed to be a BAD GUY. Jerry Siegel created Superman in 1933 for a short story called “The Reign of the Superman”. A year later, he decided it made more sense for him to be a hero.

No matter HOW scrambled a Rubik’s Cube is, there’s a way to solve it within 20 moves.