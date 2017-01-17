Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, January 17th

January 17, 2017 8:44 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, Spence, Spences Challenge

For the first time this year, the Spence’s Terrible Herbst Jackpot is back! Starting at $98.00 if you tie Spence, and an additional $1000 if you can beat him. Try Calling Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. Who showed up at a Malibu charity thing over the weekend to introduce his old buddy Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Sting?      A: BRAD PITT
  2. Parents are freaking over reports of mold in what popular teething toy?       A: SOPHIE THE GIRAFFE
  3. What Major League Baseball superstar…and Philadelphia Eagles fan…was trolling Cowboy fans on Twitter?       A: MIKE TROUT
  4. A billionaire Russian businessman paid millions to have two Strip headliners perform at his granddaughter’s wedding. One was Mariah Carey. Who was the other?       A: ELTON JOHN
  5. Oldschool WWE Superstar Jimmy Snuka passed away this weekend. What was his nickname?      A: SUPERFLY
