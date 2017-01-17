Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, January 17th

For the first time this year, the Spence’s Terrible Herbst Jackpot is back! Starting at $98.00 if you tie Spence, and an additional $1000 if you can beat him. Try Calling Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!
- Who showed up at a Malibu charity thing over the weekend to introduce his old buddy Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Sting? A: BRAD PITT
- Parents are freaking over reports of mold in what popular teething toy? A: SOPHIE THE GIRAFFE
- What Major League Baseball superstar…and Philadelphia Eagles fan…was trolling Cowboy fans on Twitter? A: MIKE TROUT
- A billionaire Russian businessman paid millions to have two Strip headliners perform at his granddaughter’s wedding. One was Mariah Carey. Who was the other? A: ELTON JOHN
- Oldschool WWE Superstar Jimmy Snuka passed away this weekend. What was his nickname? A: SUPERFLY