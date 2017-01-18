Chet’s Randoms for 1/18/17

Here’s a few random facts for you….

The word “escalate” comes from the word “escalator” . . . not vice-versa. Escalators debuted in the late 1800s, and “escalate” entered the dictionary in 1922.

“Kokomo” by the Beach Boys is about a fictional place. There’s no island “off the Florida Keys” or in the Caribbean with that name.

The best-selling fiction book in history is “Don Quixote” with approximately 500 million copies sold. Number two is “A Tale of Two Cities” with 200 million.

The only place ever to turn down the Olympics was Colorado. They were originally awarded the 1976 Winter Olympics, but in 1972, the people of Colorado overwhelmingly voted not to spend tax dollars to have the Games there.

The 1976 Winter Olympics ended up in Innsbruck, Austria instead.

In 1965, before he went to Vietnam, John McCain was on “Jeopardy”. He was a one-day champion.